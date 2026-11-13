📅 Monthly Silent Book Club at Bellefonte Library

Looking for a calm spot to read with other book lovers? Check out Silent Book Club at the Bellefonte Library.

The group meets on the first Saturday of every month, from 1–3 pm. There’s no assigned book — just bring whatever you’re reading (any format is fine), or borrow a book from the library.

You’ll have time to chat a bit and then enjoy quiet reading time together in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. You can also bring a friend if you’d like.

Perfect if you want some dedicated reading time and a low-key way to meet fellow readers in the community.