📅 Weekly LEGO Hour for Kids at Bellefonte Library

Children of all ages are invited to Bellefonte Library every Thursday from 3–4pm for LEGO Hour.

Kids can build and play with the library’s LEGO and DUPLO blocks—no need to bring your own.

This program runs every Thursday after school from September 2026 through May 2027.

Just drop in with your child and enjoy some creative building time together at the library.