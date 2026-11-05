📢 Donate new toys for Bellefonte kids by Dec. 9

📢 Donate a Toy for Local Kids This Holiday Season

Bellefonte is hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive to help bring joy to children this Christmas.

You can donate new, unwrapped toys at the Bellefonte Borough Building, 301 North Spring Street, 1st Floor Elevator Lobby.

The last day to drop off toys is Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Every toy helps brighten the holidays for a child and shows local families that their community cares.

For more details on how to help with the Toys for Tots Drive, use the information provided on the borough’s website.

Thank you for any support you’re able to give!