📢 Donate new toys in Bellefonte by Dec. 9 for Toys for Tots

💰 Donate Toys for Tots in Bellefonte by Dec. 9

Want to brighten a child’s holiday this year? The Toys for Tots Toy Drive is collecting new, unwrapped toys right here in town.

You can drop off donations at: Bellefonte Borough Building

301 North Spring Street

1st Floor Elevator Lobby

Last day to drop off toys: Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Every toy helps bring joy and hope to a local child and shows families that their community cares. If you’d like more details on how to help with the Toys for Tots Drive, visit the link provided in the original notice.

Thank you for any kindness you’re able to share this season!