Bellefontaine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, therapists, lab pros, and pharmacists. If you’re looking to stay local (or travel in for a contract), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Clinic runs Mon/Wed/Fri, 5am–5pm ; 3 shifts of 10–12 hours/week ; 11-week, Mon–Fri training program

Clinic runs ; ; Why it’s appealing: Entry-level dialysis RN role in an outpatient clinic, with structured training and a clear clinical advancement path. You’ll coordinate hemodialysis care, educate patients and families, and may step into team lead duties once experienced.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour (range depends on experience and location factors)

(range depends on experience and location factors) Why it’s appealing: Community pharmacy role with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/loan support. You’ll provide patient counseling, vaccines, testing, and lead the pharmacy team with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,070.88 per week (includes wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(includes wages + housing + M&I per diem) Schedule: 3×12-hour night shifts , 36 hours/week ; start date 12/14/2026

, ; Why it’s appealing: Good weekly pay plus housing and per diem, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and recruiter support. Ideal if you want a travel gig with solid benefits and a clear start/end date.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (Trilogy Health Services)

Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Type: Full-time

Experience: 0–1 years welcome; Master’s in PT required

welcome; required Why it’s appealing: Senior-living focused PT role with weekly pay, health and dental after your first month, student loan repayment, and a competitive 401(k) match. You’ll work in an interdisciplinary team and get a six-month training/orientation “blue-badge” period for extra support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.