📢 Bellefontaine football players earn All-District honors

Two Bellefontaine High School football players have been named to the Division III All-Southwest District Team.

Junior linebacker Aven Caudill was selected First Team All-District . He led the Bellefontaine defense with 107 tackles , 6 tackles for loss , and 2 interceptions .

was selected . He led the with , , and . Junior wide receiver Dillon Jones earned Second Team All-District honors, with 54 catches for 613 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Chieftain football team finished the season 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the CBC.

Congrats to these student-athletes for representing Bellefontaine High School on the district stage.