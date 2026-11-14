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American Football
📢 Two Bellefontaine Chiefs earn All-District football honors
11 days ago
📢 Bellefontaine football players earn All-District honors
Two Bellefontaine High School football players have been named to the Division III All-Southwest District Team.
- Junior linebacker Aven Caudill was selected First Team All-District. He led the Bellefontaine defense with 107 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions.
- Junior wide receiver Dillon Jones earned Second Team All-District honors, with 54 catches for 613 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Chieftain football team finished the season 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the CBC.
Congrats to these student-athletes for representing Bellefontaine High School on the district stage.
More Info: Two Chiefs named All District in football | New De...
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