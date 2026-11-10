📢 Bellefontaine schools OK fiscal plan, budget cuts likely

📢 Bellefontaine schools approve fiscal plan, eye budget cuts

The Bellefontaine Board of Education has approved a fiscal plan that will be sent to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce after the state issued a Deficit Notification Letter to the district.

Superintendent Brad Hall and Treasurer Josh Wasson prepared the required Written Plan Workbook and Narrative. The board authorized Wasson to submit it by November 30. The district is expected to make significant budget reductions before next school year.

Other meeting highlights:

Proposed baseball trip to Myrtle Beach, SC : March 28–April 1, 2027 , during BCS spring break . About 30 players ; player costs covered by fundraisers , no participation fee; parents cover lodging. The board will vote on this at a future meeting.

: , during . About ; player costs covered by , no participation fee; parents cover lodging. The board will vote on this at a future meeting. Multiple staff resignations and new hires were approved, including teachers, aides, food service, maintenance, and coaches.

were approved, including teachers, aides, food service, maintenance, and coaches. New attendance incentive for 2026–27 employees : Use ≤ 1/2 day sick/personal leave per semester: $450 bonus each semester. Use ≤ 1 day sick/personal leave per semester: $250 bonus each semester.

: November Seniors of the Month: CJ Butler and Olivia Dearwester.

The next board meeting is December 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sloan Distance Learning Center at BHS.