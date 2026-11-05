📢 Bellefontaine High inducts 17 new NHS members

📢 Bellefontaine High School honors 17 new NHS members

Bellefontaine High School’s National Honor Society welcomed 17 new members during an induction ceremony held Wednesday night in the BHS Auditorium.

To be considered for NHS at BHS, juniors and seniors must:

Complete an application and write an essay

and write an Maintain at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA

Complete a minimum of 6 hours of community service each year in high school

in high school Show strong Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service

New inductees include: Lincoln Banta, Sarah Childs, Trinity Fout, Vanessa Friedrich, Derek Greene, Amari Hunsicker, Samuel Jenkins, Brooklyne Kuntz, Hailee Lamb, Alivia May, Brody Miranda, Addison Prosser, Arianna Rangel Guillen, Solomon Seif, Sloan Stolly, Zalaney Storm, and Jack Wilson.

Chemistry teacher Garrett Reinhard was the featured speaker, urging students to focus on daily choices and “act with virtue” to leave a positive legacy.

Michelle Rohrer serves as the NHS advisor, and Ella Fultz is the chapter president.