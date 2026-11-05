undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Belle, WV Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring Now
Belle’s retail scene is busy for a small town, with national brands hiring steady part-time help. If you want flexible hours and customer-facing work, these local openings are worth a look.
Wireless Sales Pro
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)
- Location: Belle, WV 25015
- Pay: $12.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)
- Type: Part-time
Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories while earning commission on top of your hourly pay. Good fit if you like talking to people, learning tech, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and being on your feet.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4278
- Location: 1001 Warrior Way, Quincy, WV 25015 (short drive from Belle)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Greet customers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement (may include paint mixing and fabric cutting). Comes with access to Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.
Fashion Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4278
- Location: 1001 Warrior Way, Quincy, WV 25015
- Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Work in the fashion area, helping customers with clothing and accessories and keeping the department neat and organized. You’ll also be eligible for Walmart’s broader benefits and fully paid education programs if you meet the requirements.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—part-time retail spots tend to fill fast around here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.