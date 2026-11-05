🛒 Belle, WV Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring Now

Belle’s retail scene is busy for a small town, with national brands hiring steady part-time help. If you want flexible hours and customer-facing work, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Belle, WV 25015

Pay: $12.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions )

(top 25% earn ) Type: Part-time

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories while earning commission on top of your hourly pay. Good fit if you like talking to people, learning tech, and don’t mind evenings, weekends, and being on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4278

Location: 1001 Warrior Way, Quincy, WV 25015 (short drive from Belle)

(short drive from Belle) Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

plus possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Greet customers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement (may include paint mixing and fabric cutting). Comes with access to Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4278

Location: 1001 Warrior Way, Quincy, WV 25015

Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

plus possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Work in the fashion area, helping customers with clothing and accessories and keeping the department neat and organized. You’ll also be eligible for Walmart’s broader benefits and fully paid education programs if you meet the requirements.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—part-time retail spots tend to fill fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.