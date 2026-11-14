Orlando has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and lots of love to give.

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)

Personality & notes:

True to her name, Treasure is a real gem and loves to cuddle.

is a real gem and loves to cuddle. A sweet snuggle buddy who enjoys being loved on.

Good with cats , most dogs , and kids .

, , and . Takes her “security job” seriously at first, but warms up and becomes friends with almost anyone after she checks them out.

Affectionate but not a big licker, so no extra slobber.

👉 Meet A Treasure and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Weight: About 6.5 lbs

About 6.5 lbs Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Organization: Poodle and Pooch Rescue

Personality & notes:

Little dog with a big personality and lots of curiosity.

and lots of curiosity. A bit shy with new people at first, but once he trusts you, his sweet and goofy side comes out.

side comes out. Known for his wiggle-butt , kisses, and funny ways of getting comfy while he watches what’s going on.

, kisses, and funny ways of getting comfy while he watches what’s going on. Loves being outside and enjoying the fresh air.

👉 Meet Eddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young (about 4 years)

Young (about 4 years) Weight: About 7 lbs

About 7 lbs Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Organization: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes

Contact for application: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com

Health:

Fully vetted – spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested negative, dewormed, and microchipped.

Personality & notes:

A low-key, gentle little girl.

little girl. Would love to be your new best friend and cuddle buddy.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young (about 2–3 years)

Young (about 2–3 years) Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter/Organization: Simply Grace Rescue - Central FL Foster Homes

Contact for application: SimplyGraceRescue@gmail.com

Health:

Fully vetted – spayed, vaccinated, heartworm tested negative, dewormed, and microchipped.

Personality & notes:

Super sweet, very friendly, and outgoing.

Great with other dogs .

. Described as an angel who would love to be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Marla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Orlando, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit their links, reach out to the listed rescues, and share this with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.