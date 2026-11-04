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Belle Glade

📅 Swap plants & seeds at Belle Glade Library Nov. 14

2 days ago
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📅 Plant & Seed Exchange at Belle Glade Library

Love gardening or want to start without spending a lot? Join the Community Seed, Seedling & Plant Exchange at the Belle Glade Branch Library.

Bring any cuttings, seeds, seedlings, or plants you’d like to trade with other local gardeners. This is a monthly exchange, and it’s open to adults.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:30–11:30am
Where: Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW 4th St, Belle Glade, FL 33430
Contact: Dawn Frood – dfrood@pbclibrary.org, +1-561-996-3453

Just show up with your plants to swap and go home with something new for your garden.

More Info: Community Seed, Seedling & Plant Exchange | Palm B...

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