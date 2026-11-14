Belle Fourche’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab and home health. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are several solid full-time options with strong pay.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility)

Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility) Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time, days

Lead the whole rehab department (PT, OT, SLP) in a skilled nursing setting while still keeping a clinical caseload. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong pay.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility)

Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility) Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Salary: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, days

Hands-on PT role in a SNF, with 1:1 patient care, treatment planning, and supervision of PTAs and aides. New grads are welcome, and the hourly rate is strong for the area.

Employer: Heartland Home Health

Location: Belle Fourche, SD / Northern Black Hills

Salary: $39.00 – $44.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person home health

Home health RN role with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, managing patient care in their homes and leading care plans. Comes with benefits like 401(k), PTO, relocation assistance, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer or recruiter has similar roles they can share.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.