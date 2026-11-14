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🏥 Belle Fourche Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $95K+ Roles
Belle Fourche’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab and home health. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are several solid full-time options with strong pay.
Director of Rehabilitation – Skilled Nursing (Full-Time)
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility)
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, days
Lead the whole rehab department (PT, OT, SLP) in a skilled nursing setting while still keeping a clinical caseload. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong pay.
Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing (Full-Time)
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (for a skilled nursing facility)
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- Salary: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, days
Hands-on PT role in a SNF, with 1:1 patient care, treatment planning, and supervision of PTAs and aides. New grads are welcome, and the hourly rate is strong for the area.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager
- Employer: Heartland Home Health
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD / Northern Black Hills
- Salary: $39.00 – $44.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person home health
Home health RN role with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, managing patient care in their homes and leading care plans. Comes with benefits like 401(k), PTO, relocation assistance, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and dental/vision.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer or recruiter has similar roles they can share.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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