Belle Fourche may be small, but healthcare hiring here is strong—especially in nursing and therapy. If you’re looking to grow your skills without leaving the area, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hours per week , 12‑hour day shifts , 13‑week assignment

, , , Pay: $1,468 per week (plus potential tax‑free stipend)

This is a travel PTA role for a 13‑week contract, great if you want solid pay, day shifts, and experience in a new clinical setting. LRS offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Rolling Hills Healthcare

Location: Belle Fourche, SD

Type: Full‑Time

Salary: $90K DOE + $5K sign‑on bonus

In this MDS Coordinator role, you’ll lead MDS assessments, care plans, and quality measures in a skilled nursing facility. Ideal for an RN or LPN who knows long‑term care, CMS rules, and wants a stable leadership‑style position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexibility on schedule or experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.