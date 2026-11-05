🚧 Belle Chasse Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Belle Chasse is busy with industrial and power projects right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience in heavy construction or plant work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Belle Chasse, LA (combined-cycle power plant)

(combined-cycle power plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, align, and repair turbines, generators, pumps, conveyors, and other heavy industrial equipment on a combined-cycle power plant project. Best fit if you have 4–5+ years industrial construction/maintenance and 3+ years millwright experience in power generation, can read blueprints, and are comfortable working long shifts and up to 7 days a week.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group Location: Belle Chasse, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of industrial electricians installing large switchgear, MCCs, cable tray, and complex wiring inside modular power buildings. Good for someone with 5+ years industrial electrical experience, strong print-reading skills, and proven crew leadership who wants steady work in data centers, power, and other mission-critical projects.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Belle Chasse, LA (petrochemical processing plant)

(petrochemical processing plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle erection, modification, and teardown of industrial scaffolding around towers, vessels, tanks, and piping, plus support tasks like firewatch and equipment operation. Ideal if you have 4+ years scaffold experience, NCCER PV certification, a TWIC card, and are ready for overtime, heights, confined spaces, and 12-hour days.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.