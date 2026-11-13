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🏥 Bellaire, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
Bellaire’s medical scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and specialty clinics hiring across different skill levels. Here are a few solid healthcare roles open right now.
Sterile Processing Technician – MPO Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: Houston Methodist
- Location: Bellaire, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role where you handle cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments for the OR and other departments. Great fit if you have a high school diploma and want to break into hospital work while earning your CRCST or CSPDT certification within 1 year.
RN – Clinical Manager (Operating Room)
- Employer: Memorial Hermann Health System
- Location: Bellaire, TX (Rockets Orthopedic Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role for experienced OR nurses at a hospital focused on orthopedic and spine surgery. You’ll manage daily OR operations, staffing, and patient care quality—ideal if you have a BSN, 3+ years OR experience, and at least 1 year in a supervisory role.
Locum Physician – Dermatology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Bellaire, TX
- Type: Contract / Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)
Flexible outpatient dermatology assignment, Mon–Fri with a possible 4-day week, no call, and no holidays. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice coverage, and credentialing, so you can focus on seeing patients and earning.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose the chance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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