🏥 Bellaire, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Bellaire’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both clinic and home health. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. Location: Bellaire, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support orthotic and prosthetic patients while working with a national leader in O&P care. You’ll help with patient fittings, molds, device adjustments, documentation, and some inventory/clerical work, all under indirect supervision of licensed clinicians.

Why it stands out: Hands-on clinical work, clear licensure path, and a big benefits package (PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), parental leave, student loan help, and more).

Employer: AMEDISYS HOME HEALTH

Location: Bellaire, TX (Adult home health visits)

(Adult home health visits) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Provide in-home nursing care, complete assessments, build care plans, and supervise LPNs/HHAs so patients can heal where they’re most comfortable. You’ll also handle documentation, patient teaching, and some on-call duties.

Why it stands out: Big benefit menu (PPO/HSA with free telehealth, PTO, wellness rewards, 401(k) match, family-building support, fleet vehicle or mileage reimbursement) plus room to grow with a major home health company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.