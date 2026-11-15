Bell Gardens has some solid openings right now if you like building real parts and working with your hands. These roles are all tied to aerospace castings, so you’ll be close to high-tech production.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Bell Gardens, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a stand grinder to clean and finish aerospace castings by removing extra metal and smoothing surfaces. Good fit if you like physical work, have an eye for detail, and want a clear way into manufacturing with on-the-job skill growth.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Bell Gardens, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Program and fine-tune CMM inspections for complex turbine and airframe parts. Great for someone who knows GD&T, likes problem-solving with data, and wants to work closely with engineering and quality teams.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Bell Gardens, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect aerospace castings and machined parts using gauges and drawings to catch defects before they ship. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable reading blueprints, and want to grow in quality and continuous improvement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company may have related roles or shifts that fit you better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.