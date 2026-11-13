Bell Gardens neighbors are sharing some kind offers this week, from free pets to help getting rid of junk. Here are a few local free deals you might want to check out.

Item: 3-month-old kittens, both female

Condition: First vaccinations done, paperwork included

Location: Florence, Bell Gardens, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two young kittens are being given away for free and are looking for a loving home. They are about 3 months old, both female, and have already had their first shots, with paperwork included so you can keep track of their vet care. This is a nice option if you’re ready to adopt and want to save on early vet costs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Junk removal

Category: Furniture

Location: Florence East, Los Angeles, CA (near Bell Gardens)

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering eliminación de basura (junk removal). If you have old furniture or other large items you need gone, this could be a free way to clear out space. Check the listing and message the poster to confirm what they can take and when they can come by.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Junk removal

Category: Tools

Location: Florence East, Los Angeles, CA (near Bell Gardens)

Source: nextdoor.com

Another post for eliminando basura (removing trash/junk). This one is listed under Tools, so the person may be clearing out or picking up items from garages or work areas. If you have extra tools or shop junk to get rid of, this might be a good fit. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to see what they accept.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and offers like these can go quickly, so if something interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.