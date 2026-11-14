Belgrade’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Belgrade, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about safe, efficient parts delivery using company vehicles. You’ll run local routes, handle returns and C.O.D. payments, and help in the store when needed. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Belgrade, MT

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: About $18–$26/hour (wage + tips + mileage)

Drive your own car, listen to your music, and earn hourly pay plus tips and mileage each shift. Flexible schedules, fun team vibe, store discounts, free uniform, and health benefits for full-time after 6 months.

Employer: Serco

Location: Belgrade, MT (Bozeman Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly rate set by federal wage determination (see posting top)

For experienced controllers with a CTO rating/credential, this is a high-responsibility tower role managing aircraft in and around BZN. Possible sign-on bonus (up to $2,500), housing stipend (up to $800), relocation help, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Fortify Building Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)

Location: 1558 Amsterdam Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714

Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday

Pay: From $33.00/hour + $8,000 sign-on bonus

Haul building materials on regional routes using a tractor–trailer, with loading/unloading by hand, forklift, or crane. Daytime schedule, customer-facing work, and day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), and more for full-time team members.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.