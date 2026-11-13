Belgrade’s heavy equipment scene is busy right now, and sales leaders are in demand. If you know machinery and love building customer relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor & Equipment Co. (Harnish Group Inc.)

Tractor & Equipment Co. (Harnish Group Inc.) Location: Belgrade, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary plus bonus (exact amount not listed)

You’ll oversee a machinery equipment territory, driving revenue growth, P&L, customer satisfaction, and team performance. This role is a fit if you have 5+ years in sales and/or management, strong communication skills, and solid knowledge of the machinery industry. Benefits include 401(k) with company match and profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holiday/sick leave, company-paid life and disability insurance, employee recognition bonuses, CAT product discounts, and clear growth paths within a long-standing, family-owned company.

Note: The same Area Sales Manager role also appears under Harnish Group Inc. and Tractor Equipment Co. on other job boards; they all point to this one opening.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.