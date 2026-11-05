📅 Gallatin Airport meeting: leases, standards, Million Air plan

📅 The Gallatin Airport Authority will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the Airport Customs and Operations Building in Belgrade.

The meeting starts with a welcome, call to order, and public comment on non‑agenda items. Anyone speaking must give their name and keep comments to three minutes. The Board cannot act on items that are not on the agenda.

The consent agenda covers:

Approving October 8, 2026 meeting minutes

meeting minutes A request from two current hangar tenants for a new Private Non‑Commercial Lease

for a new A request from Montana Jet, LLC to assign its Private Non‑Commercial land lease for Hangar #170 to RKnRM, LLC

to assign its Private Non‑Commercial land lease for to Donating surplus baggage claim conveyors to Rogue Valley International–Medford Airport

to Approving bills for payment

Any Board member can pull an item off the consent agenda for discussion. The public may comment on consent items before the vote.

On the regular agenda, the Board will consider adopting revised Minimum Standards for Commercial Aeronautical Service Providers. They will also review Million Air’s capital improvement plan for its FBO and possible extensions of three agreements: Hangar #6 Commercial Ground Lease, the FBO Operating Agreement, and the East Tank Farm Ground Lease.

Reports will follow from airport staff and partners, and the meeting will end with adjournment.