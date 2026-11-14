Belfast’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national chains and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Belfast, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10–$19.00/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours (evenings/weekends), and learning different parts of the store, including photo and online order pickup.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Belfast, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.10–$19.00/hour

Benefits (with 30-hour week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs

Similar duties as the full-time role—cashiering, stocking, and customer help—but with more flexible hours. Nice option if you want steady retail work with benefits without going fully full-time.

Employer: Aubuchon Company

Location: Belfast, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match from day 1, PTO, 4 paid holidays, medical/vision/dental, HSA/HRA, short-term disability, company-paid life insurance, wellness program, tuition reimbursement, gym and pet insurance discounts, store discounts

Lead-from-the-floor role helping run daily operations, coach the team, manage inventory, and support local marketing and community events. Great if you have some retail leadership experience and want a path to grow in management.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.