Belfast’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a brand‑new nurse or have years under your belt. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: MaineHealth – Waldo Hospital

MaineHealth – Waldo Hospital Location: Belfast, ME

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift

Full-time, Salary: $35.61/hour

Work in one of Waldo Hospital’s 3 ORs, handling about 170 cases a month (general, OB/GYN, ortho, urology, ENT, and more). This role is designed for new grads or RNs with under 1 year of experience, with strong support, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: MaineHealth – Waldo Hospital

MaineHealth – Waldo Hospital Location: Belfast, ME

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift

Full-time, Salary: $37.09–$50.17/hour

Join a 23-bed Med/Surg unit in a critical access hospital, caring for adults needing telemetry, ortho, post-op, rehab, palliative, and hospice support. This RN II role is for nurses with 1+ year of experience, with a big focus on teamwork, safety, and professional development.

Employer: Sweetser

Location: Belfast, ME 04915

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting $33–$35.97/hour (DOE)

Support adults with mental illness in a residential setting, helping build independent living skills while managing meds, appointments, and health education. Comes with a full benefits package, retirement match, tuition help, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.