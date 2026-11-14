Belfair has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are young, black-coated beauties being cared for by Humane Society Mason County.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Mason County

Phone: (360) 275-9310

Bailey is a fluffy black Domestic Longhair kitten with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through all the fun kitten stages.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Mason County

Phone: (360) 275-9310

Brownie is a black Domestic Mediumhair kitten with a soft, medium-length coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Mason County

Phone: (360) 275-9310

Cinnamon is a sleek black Domestic Shorthair kitten. Young and curious, he’s ready for a home that will give him toys, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Mason County

Phone: (360) 275-9310

Buttercup is a petite black Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s still a baby and would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society Mason County

Phone: (360) 275-9310

Ham is a black-and-white Domestic Shorthair kitten with striking markings. He’s young, lively, and ready to settle into a forever home that will give him plenty of love and play.

👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Belfair, WA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Humane Society Mason County at (360) 275-9310 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.