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🐱 Playful Belfair Kittens Ready for Adoption in Washington
Belfair has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are young, black-coated beauties being cared for by Humane Society Mason County.
Bailey (Light Blue)
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society Mason County
- Phone: (360) 275-9310
Bailey is a fluffy black Domestic Longhair kitten with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through all the fun kitten stages.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brownie(yellow
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society Mason County
- Phone: (360) 275-9310
Brownie is a black Domestic Mediumhair kitten with a soft, medium-length coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnamon (Green)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society Mason County
- Phone: (360) 275-9310
Cinnamon is a sleek black Domestic Shorthair kitten. Young and curious, he’s ready for a home that will give him toys, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buttercup (Blue)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society Mason County
- Phone: (360) 275-9310
Buttercup is a petite black Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s still a baby and would love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ham
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society Mason County
- Phone: (360) 275-9310
Ham is a black-and-white Domestic Shorthair kitten with striking markings. He’s young, lively, and ready to settle into a forever home that will give him plenty of love and play.
👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Belfair, WA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Humane Society Mason County at (360) 275-9310 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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