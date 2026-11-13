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🏥 Belen, NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $47/hr+
Belen’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to higher-paying travel nurse roles. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or a short-term boost in pay, these are worth a look.
Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Belen, NM (home and community settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work under a licensed OT to help seniors and people with disabilities stay safe and independent at home. You’ll assist with daily living skills, home safety routines, and document progress while supporting both clients and their families.
$20/Hour – Caregiver (Hours Available Now)
- Employer: Homecare Hub of Iowa
- Location: Belen, NM 87002
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 per hour
Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with bathing, dressing, meals, meds, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience, a driver’s license, and want flexible hours plus a referral program.
Travel LPN ($33–$47/hr)
- Employer: The hirexpress LLC
- Location: Belen, NM 87002
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $33–$47 per hour (36 hrs/week, days or nights)
Short-term travel LPN contract with 3x12 shifts and an ASAP start. Ideal if you have 1+ year of experience, an NM or compact LPN license, and want strong hourly pay plus flexible schedule and relocation assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a strong fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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