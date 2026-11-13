Belen’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to higher-paying travel nurse roles. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or a short-term boost in pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Belen, NM (home and community settings)

(home and community settings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under a licensed OT to help seniors and people with disabilities stay safe and independent at home. You’ll assist with daily living skills, home safety routines, and document progress while supporting both clients and their families.

Employer: Homecare Hub of Iowa

Homecare Hub of Iowa Location: Belen, NM 87002

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with bathing, dressing, meals, meds, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience, a driver’s license, and want flexible hours plus a referral program.

Employer: The hirexpress LLC

The hirexpress LLC Location: Belen, NM 87002

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $33–$47 per hour (36 hrs/week, days or nights)

Short-term travel LPN contract with 3x12 shifts and an ASAP start. Ideal if you have 1+ year of experience, an NM or compact LPN license, and want strong hourly pay plus flexible schedule and relocation assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.