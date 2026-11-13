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Belcourt
📢 $18/hr full-time Cook Helper job at Senior Meals in Belcourt
9 days ago
📢 Full-time Cook Helper job at Senior Meals in Belcourt
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians is hiring a full-time Cook Helper for the Senior Meals program in Belcourt at $18.00/hour.
Key details
- Position: Cook Helper (full-time)
- Location: Senior Meals, Belcourt
- Supervisor: Head Cook
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Opening date: November 13, 2026
- Closing date: December 2, 2026 (open until filled)
Main duties
- Prepare and cook family-style meals in quantity
- Serve meals, bake, plan menus, and order supplies
- Clean and deodorize kitchen, equipment, and storage areas
- Work as part of a team and follow supervisor guidance
Minimum requirements
- Food service experience (about 3 years in related areas)
- Able to prepare and serve adequate meals
- Able to follow supervisor directions
- Subject to random drug testing
- Understands confidentiality
How to apply
- Submit a completed and signed application to the TMBCI Human Resource Department (in person)
- Attach: diploma/GED or transcripts, valid driver’s license, proof of insurance
- Optional for extra points: Tribal enrollment, related certificates, DD214 for veterans
- Applications can be printed online or picked up in person
Questions? Call Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette at 701-477-2600.
Indian and veteran preference apply among equally qualified candidates (with proper documentation).
More Info: Cook Helper | Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Ind...
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