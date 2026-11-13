📢 Full-time Cook Helper job at Senior Meals in Belcourt The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians is hiring a full-time Cook Helper for the Senior Meals program in Belcourt at $18.00/hour. Key details Position: Cook Helper (full-time)

(full-time) Location: Senior Meals, Belcourt

Supervisor: Head Cook

Pay: $18.00/hour

Opening date: November 13, 2026

Closing date: December 2, 2026 (open until filled) Main duties Prepare and cook family-style meals in quantity

Serve meals, bake, plan menus, and order supplies

Clean and deodorize kitchen, equipment, and storage areas

Work as part of a team and follow supervisor guidance Minimum requirements Food service experience (about 3 years in related areas)

(about in related areas) Able to prepare and serve adequate meals

Able to follow supervisor directions

Subject to random drug testing

Understands confidentiality How to apply Submit a completed and signed application to the TMBCI Human Resource Department (in person)

to the Attach: diploma/GED or transcripts , valid driver’s license , proof of insurance

, , Optional for extra points: Tribal enrollment , related certificates, DD214 for veterans

, related certificates, for veterans Applications can be printed online or picked up in person Questions? Call Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette at 701-477-2600. Indian and veteran preference apply among equally qualified candidates (with proper documentation).

More Info: Cook Helper | Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Ind...