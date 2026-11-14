Belchertown’s healthcare scene is busy, and outpatient rehab is growing fast. If you’re a Physical Therapist, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Location: Belchertown, MA

Salary: $85K–$105K

Type: Full-time

This is a clinic-based outpatient PT role with a focus on MSK care, manageable caseloads, and strong clinical support. Comes with generous PTO, CEU support, 401(k) match, loan reimbursement in select markets, and a big menu of health and wellness benefits.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Location: Belchertown, MA

Salary: $85K–$105K

Type: Full-time

Another full-time outpatient PT opening at the same Belchertown clinic, with the same pay range and benefits. Good fit if you want structured mentorship, residency options, and less time on documentation thanks to their therapist-built EMR.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Location: Belchertown, MA

Salary: $75,931–$104,406

Type: On Call / Per Diem

Flexible PT role for those who want hours that fit around other work or family needs. You’ll still work in the same outpatient MSK setting with access to ATI’s training, CEUs, and broad benefits structure (where eligible).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.