📅 Walk or Help Tidy Lake Wallace Sensory Trail – Nov 13

Join neighbors at Lake Wallace Sensory Trail, 5 Whitlock Way, Belchertown, MA 01007 on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 3:30 PM.

The group will meet first, then either:

Walk the Sensory Trail together and explore, or

together and explore, or Do light trail work where it’s needed.

Some supplies will be on hand, but you’re encouraged to bring gloves, clippers, rakes, trowels, or shovels, plus water, and dress for the weather and dirt.

The event will be cancelled if there is rain heavier than a drizzle.

Note: You can also contact the Friends group if you’re interested in a more vigorous, winter-themed trail maintenance event in the future.