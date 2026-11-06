🚨 Scam calls about “unpaid taxes” in Belchertown

🚨 Scam alert: fake calls about “unpaid taxes”

The Town of Belchertown is warning residents about scam phone calls.

Scammers are calling people and claiming their taxes are unpaid and must be paid right away over the phone.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Town will NEVER call you to request tax payment over the phone .

. If you get a call like this, hang up immediately .

. To check if you really owe anything, call the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 413-323-0400 yourself.

Share this with family, friends, and especially anyone who might be more vulnerable to scams so they don’t get tricked.