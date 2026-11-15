Bel Air’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work close to home.

Employer: Family Dental of Bel Air (supported by Heartland Dental )

Family Dental of Bel Air (supported by ) Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential + $25,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a busy, modern practice with full clinical autonomy, strong admin support, and steady patient flow. Great fit if you want mentorship, advanced CE, and growth programs like the Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD track).

Employer: True Sports Physical Therapy

Location: Forest Hill – Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus

Work 1:1 with athletes and active patients in 45-minute sessions inside a sports-focused rehab space with turf and strength equipment. Ideal if you love sports/orthopedic PT, want structured mentorship, and enjoy a collaborative, growth-minded team.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bel Air, MD (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Front-line role helping patients with prescriptions, vaccines, and everyday pharmacy needs while you complete paid training and required certifications. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and a clear path to grow in retail healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.