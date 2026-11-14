📅 Shop Local on Small Business Saturday in Bel Air

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, downtown Bel Air is celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Spend the day visiting local shops and businesses and see what they’re offering for this special time of year. It’s a good chance to support neighborhood owners and keep your holiday spending close to home.

For more information, call 443-823-1797 or visit www.downtownbelair.com.