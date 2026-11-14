undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bel Air
📅 Small Business Saturday in Downtown Bel Air, Nov. 28
4 days ago
📅 Shop Local on Small Business Saturday in Bel Air
On Saturday, November 28, 2026, downtown Bel Air is celebrating Small Business Saturday.
Spend the day visiting local shops and businesses and see what they’re offering for this special time of year. It’s a good chance to support neighborhood owners and keep your holiday spending close to home.
For more information, call 443-823-1797 or visit www.downtownbelair.com.
More Info: Calendar • Small Business Saturday
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.