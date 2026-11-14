Bel Air’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and specialty programs opening up. If you’re in medicine or looking to move into a stronger market, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dental of Bel Air (supported by Heartland Dental)

Family Dental of Bel Air (supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive guaranteed base with uncapped earning potential + $25,000 sign‑on bonus

Work with a 15-person team, strong admin support, and steady patient demand so you can focus on clinical care. You’ll have full clinical autonomy, access to advanced tech, and big CE and mentorship support, including a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD.

Employer: Integra Heart

Integra Heart Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Join an independent, physician‑led cardiology practice where you’ll room patients, take vitals, perform EKGs, and help with both clinical and front desk tasks. Great fit if you like a busy outpatient setting, teamwork, and want to grow your skills in heart care.

Employer: University of Maryland Faculty Physicians

Location: Bel Air, MD (Upper Chesapeake Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $456,524 – $724,219 per year + sign‑on, quality, productivity & relocation bonuses; CME $3,000/year

Help build a new comprehensive GI service line with options for GI hospitalist, hybrid, or outpatient/ambulatory schedules. You’ll have academic affiliation with the University of Maryland, an Adjunct Assistant Professor title, chances to teach, and a new GI clinic and ASC opening July 2025 with NP and MA support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good local healthcare roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.