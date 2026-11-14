Bel Air’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, healthcare, and education roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy and want stability plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Invisible Ink

Invisible Ink Location: Bel Air, MD (Hybrid)

Salary: From $67,000/year

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Monday–Friday Benefits: Health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, paid holidays, PTO, flexible schedule

Lead complex healthcare revenue cycle work—billing, AR, denials, and reimbursement—while mentoring others and improving processes. Ideal if you have 5+ years in healthcare RCM (especially SUD/behavioral health) and want a higher-impact role without direct people management.

Employer: Harford Community College

Location: Bel Air, MD

Salary: $69,737–$90,658/year

Type: Full-time, Exempt Staff

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm

Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm Close Date: 12/07/2026

Benefits: Strong package with 18 vacation days, 15 sick days, 2 weeks paid college break, health/vision/dental, retirement plans with match options, tuition waiver & reimbursement, life & long-term disability insurance

Oversee accounts payable operations, reconciliations, year-end close, and Banner Finance security for a well-established local college. Great fit if you have 5+ years full-cycle AP plus some leadership experience and want stability, state-adjacent benefits, and a campus environment.

Employer: Kiddie Academy (Corporate Office)

Location: Bel Air, MD

Salary: $38,000–$40,000/year

Type: Full-time (on-site corporate office with some WFH flexibility)

Full-time (on-site corporate office with some WFH flexibility) Benefits: 100% company-paid medical, dental, vision & life for you, 401(k) with 4% match, childcare tuition discounts, paid parental leave, generous PTO & holidays, paid volunteer time

Support the corporate Accounting Department for a fast-growing national child care brand—great long-term role if you have 2–4 years clerical/admin plus bookkeeping and want strong benefits and a team-focused office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.