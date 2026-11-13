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Bel Air
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bel Air Right Now
9 days ago
Bel Air neighbors are giving away some handy free items today. Here are a few you can pick up around town.
Flower Pot with Drainage Hole
- Item: Flower pot
- Condition: Used – like new
- Details: Has a drainage hole, great for indoor or outdoor plants
- Category: Garden & Outdoor
- Location: Bel Air, MD
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Complete Car Care Manual by Popular Mechanics
- Item: Complete Car Care Manual by Popular Mechanics
- Description: Comprehensive guide for car maintenance and repair
- Use: Helpful for DIY oil changes, basic repairs, and learning how your car works
- Location: Bel Air North, Bel Air, MD
- Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Bel Air tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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