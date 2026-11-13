Bel Air neighbors are giving away some handy free items today. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Flower pot

Flower pot Condition: Used – like new

Used – like new Details: Has a drainage hole , great for indoor or outdoor plants

Has a , great for indoor or outdoor plants Category: Garden & Outdoor

Location: Bel Air, MD

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Complete Car Care Manual by Popular Mechanics

Complete Car Care Manual by Popular Mechanics Description: Comprehensive guide for car maintenance and repair

for car maintenance and repair Use: Helpful for DIY oil changes, basic repairs, and learning how your car works

Helpful for DIY oil changes, basic repairs, and learning how your car works Location: Bel Air North, Bel Air, MD

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bel Air tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.