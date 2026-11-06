🏥 Bel Air, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from $17–$150/hr

Bel Air’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to high-skill clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $140–$150/hour

Hospital-employed OB/GYN role in a Baltimore suburb with 12-hour nights and 24-hour weekend shifts. Includes full benefits, malpractice with tail, CME allowance, and signing bonus, plus resident backup and first-assist opportunities.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: PRN (rotating 7am–7:30pm)

Pay: $38/hour flat rate + shift differential

PRN RN role caring for patients across age groups, with a focus on independent practice and evidence-based care. Great if you want flexible shifts while keeping strong acute-care skills.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Part-time (Days 7am–7:30pm)

Pay: $17.68–$24.76/hour + shift differential

Hands-on role supporting nurses with vital signs, ADLs, blood draws, IV access, wound care, and specimen collection. Good fit if you’re a CNA/GNA with BLS looking to grow in a hospital setting.

Employer: Beaming Kids ABA

Location: Bel Air, MD (Hybrid, some remote)

Type: Hybrid/Other

Pay: $90–$125/hour

Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus (paid out over 12 months)

BCBA role working with kids with autism and developmental delays, with a weekly salary structure and flexible scheduling. You’ll run FBAs, write treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and train families; Maryland LBA and BCBA licenses are required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.