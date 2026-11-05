🍽️ Bel Air, MD Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bel Air’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to casual spots. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Chili's

Chili's Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $70,000 per year

Lead a high-energy team at a well-known casual dining brand. You’ll run shifts, coach staff, drive guest satisfaction, and help hit sales and cost goals in a fun, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop of Bel Air

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop of Bel Air Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Part-time (12–25 hours/week, may increase by season)

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50 per hour + cash tips

Great fit if you want flexible hours, free meals, and a busy but friendly shop. You’ll serve guests, handle cash, keep things clean, and can grow into bigger roles over time.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Support patients by assembling and delivering meal trays in the hospital. This role mixes customer service and basic food service tasks, with clear training and a steady healthcare setting.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Bel Air.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.