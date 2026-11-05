🏥 Bel Air, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bel Air’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from assisted living to hospital work. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Lorien Health Services

Lorien Health Services Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN (days, evenings, nights; every other weekend)

Full-time, Part-time, PRN (days, evenings, nights; every other weekend) Pay: $27.00 – $37.00 per hour (based on experience)

Award‑winning skilled nursing and assisted living community right off Rt. 924. You’ll provide hands‑on nursing care with RN support, enjoy same-day pay, strong PTO and holiday pay, medical benefits, and extras like tuition help and RN loan repayment.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $140.00 – $150.00 per hour (all-inclusive estimate)

OB/GYN position with 12-hour night and 24-hour weekend shifts, hospital-employed with full benefits. Includes GYN coverage, first-assist options, malpractice with tail coverage, CME allowance, signing bonus, and recruiter support for salary negotiation and licensing.

Employer: Amazing Grace Assisted Living

Amazing Grace Assisted Living Location: Bel Air, MD 21014

Type: Listed as Part-time; night shifts (12 a.m. – 8 a.m.), every other weekend

Listed as Part-time; night shifts (12 a.m. – 8 a.m.), every other weekend Pay: From $22.00 per hour

Small, RN-owned assisted living focused on dementia care. Night med-tech role for someone experienced, independent, and comfortable floating between two homes a mile apart; must have active med-tech cert, CPR, clean background, and be okay with all-night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.