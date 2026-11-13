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Molecular Shuttles Help Dementia Drugs Sneak Into the Brain
By Simon Spichak,9 days ago
The brain is one of medicine’s last frontiers. The organ is surrounded by 400 miles of blood vessels. But rather than allowing anything in the blood to get into the brain, these vessels are gated by a structure called the blood-brain barrier, which stops harmful molecules and proteins from passing through. Its protective capabilities [...] The post Molecular Shuttles Help Dementia Drugs Sneak Into the Brain appeared first on Being Patient .