🚧 Beech Island construction: multiple foreman & superintendent roles

Beech Island’s big industrial projects are still humming, and they’re pulling in experienced construction leaders right now. If you’ve got field experience and like running crews, these are worth a look.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Location: Beech Island, SC (nearest major market: Augusta)

(nearest major market: Augusta) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead pipefitting crews on a large construction site, handling planning, layout, installation, testing, and repair of piping systems. This role is hands-on leadership with a strong focus on safety, scheduling, quality, and crew productivity, ideal if you have pipefitter experience plus prior supervisor/foreman time and NCCER certifications.

Employer: Overland Contracting Inc. (a Black & Veatch company)

Overland Contracting Inc. (a company) Location: Beech Island, SC

Type: Full-time staff (project work in power/energy)

(project work in power/energy) Salary: Not listed

Oversee subcontractor performance on a power project, making sure safety, quality, schedule, and cost targets are met. Good fit if you have 5+ years of construction field leadership, OSHA 10, and experience coordinating multiple trades, tracking progress, and solving field issues on complex jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your mix of skills is exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.