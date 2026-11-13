Beebe’s senior care scene is hiring, and it’s all at one local spot with solid benefits and flexible shifts. If you like a steady kitchen job and helping seniors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beebe Retirement Center

Beebe Retirement Center Location: Beebe, AR (in person)

Beebe, AR (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $11.00 – $12.00/hour

Shifts: PM shift; day and night shift availability listed

PM shift; day and night shift availability listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

This role keeps the kitchen running: washing dishes, cleaning work areas, taking out trash, and bussing tables. Good fit if you’ve washed dishes before, can pass a background check, and want steady work with benefits.

Employer: Beebe Retirement Center

Beebe Retirement Center Location: Beebe, AR (in person)

Beebe, AR (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Shifts: 8-hour shifts, rotating weekends

8-hour shifts, Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule

You’ll cook large-batch meals, follow planned menus and special diets, and help serve on time. Great if you have 1+ year cooking experience, know dietary procedures, and like making food that looks and tastes good for seniors.

Employer: Beebe Retirement Center

Beebe Retirement Center Location: Beebe, AR (in person)

Beebe, AR (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Shifts: AM & PM 8-hour shifts

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

This is a mix of basic cooking and serving: prepare meals from set menus, follow special diet orders, and check trays for accuracy. Good for someone who enjoys kitchen work, can pass a background check, and wants regular hours in a senior care setting.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click the link, or apply in person at 709 McAfee Lane, Beebe, AR 72012, or call 501-882-3313 to ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.