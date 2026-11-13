Beebe has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from big-box retail to auto parts. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4168

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2003 W Center St, Beebe, AR 72012

Type: Part-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

You’ll pick, pack, and hand off online grocery/general merchandise orders, making smart substitutions and keeping customers happy. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

(Also listed on Indeed; same role)

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Beebe, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, and tuition assistance

Great fit if you like cars and customer service. You’ll help walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, run the register, handle returns, stock shelves, and sometimes do simple services like installing wipers or testing batteries. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus, and there’s a strong promote-from-within culture.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your application hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.