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🐶 Gentle Chihuahua Companions Waiting for Adoption in Bedford, VA
Three small dogs with very big hearts are hoping to find their forever families in Bedford, VA. All are with Bedford Humane Society and are looking for calm, loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.
Tico
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: 10 years (adult/senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Size: About 5 pounds
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Bedford Humane Society
- Phone: (540) 586-6100
Tico is a tiny gentleman with a big, loving heart. He adores cuddling and is happiest curled up in a warm lap, soaking up attention. He also enjoys quiet time outside, exploring the yard at his own pace. If you’re looking for a calm, easygoing companion to share your days and your favorite chair, Tico could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Tico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: 7 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Bedford Humane Society
- Phone: (540) 586-6100
Sammy is a loving little guy who lives for affection. He enjoys pets, cuddles, and being close to his people. He also has a playful side and likes toys and running around the backyard. If you want a small dog who will be both a snuggle buddy and a fun friend, Sammy may be the one.
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Bedford Humane Society
- Phone: (540) 586-6100
Peanut is a shy sweetheart who is still learning that the world can be kind. He may be nervous at first with new people and situations, but once he feels safe, he melts into your hands and soaks up affection. He also has a playful side when he’s comfortable. Peanut will do best with someone patient and gentle who can help his confidence grow.
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bedford, VA and have room in your home and heart for a small dog, please reach out to Bedford Humane Society at (540) 586-6100 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.