Three small dogs with very big hearts are hoping to find their forever families in Bedford, VA. All are with Bedford Humane Society and are looking for calm, loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: 10 years (adult/senior)

10 years (adult/senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Size: About 5 pounds

About 5 pounds Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Bedford Humane Society

Phone: (540) 586-6100

Tico is a tiny gentleman with a big, loving heart. He adores cuddling and is happiest curled up in a warm lap, soaking up attention. He also enjoys quiet time outside, exploring the yard at his own pace. If you’re looking for a calm, easygoing companion to share your days and your favorite chair, Tico could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Tico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: 7 years (adult)

7 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Bedford Humane Society

Phone: (540) 586-6100

Sammy is a loving little guy who lives for affection. He enjoys pets, cuddles, and being close to his people. He also has a playful side and likes toys and running around the backyard. If you want a small dog who will be both a snuggle buddy and a fun friend, Sammy may be the one.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: 5 years (adult)

5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Bedford Humane Society

Phone: (540) 586-6100

Peanut is a shy sweetheart who is still learning that the world can be kind. He may be nervous at first with new people and situations, but once he feels safe, he melts into your hands and soaks up affection. He also has a playful side when he’s comfortable. Peanut will do best with someone patient and gentle who can help his confidence grow.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bedford, VA and have room in your home and heart for a small dog, please reach out to Bedford Humane Society at (540) 586-6100 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.