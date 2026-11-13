Bedford’s retail and service scene is busy right now, from banking to big-box home improvement to pizza nights. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Woodforest National Bank Location: Bedford, VA (in-store branch)

(in-store branch) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.48 – $19.81 per hour

Frontline banking role where you help customers with accounts, transactions, and basic loans while hitting sales goals. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail or customer service, like building relationships, and don’t mind a mix of teller work, sales, and community events.

Employer: Domino's (locally owned & operated franchise)

(locally owned & operated franchise) Location: Bedford, VA

Type: Full-time (store also supports part-time schedules)

Full-time (store also supports part-time schedules) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level, very active job taking orders, making pizzas, and keeping the store running. You only need to be 16+, training is on the job, and there’s room to grow into management if you stick with it.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Bedford, VA

Type: Full-time, salaried (about 48 hours/week)

(about 48 hours/week) Pay: $90,000 – $135,600 per year

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, safety, and customer experience in a high-volume retail setting. This is a big leadership role for someone with 4+ years leading teams in large retail and strong skills in planning, data, and people management, plus access to a wide benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.