Bedford neighbors are putting out some useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick drive.

Item: Blue reclining loveseat

Condition: Minor wear from cats; everything works

Features: USB ports on the sides

Location: Rustic Hollow, Bedford, TX — on the curb, first come, first served

Source: nextdoor.com

This blue reclining loveseat has working recliners and built-in USB ports on each side. There is some minor cat wear, but it’s still usable and already set out on the curb. The poster says they will not hold, so you’ll need to grab it quickly if you want it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Red Marlboro cooler

Blue cooler

EDS Series battery-powered emergency lighting unit

Location: Kelmont Park, Bedford, TX — on the curb

Source: nextdoor.com

A small mix of free items set out on the curb in Kelmont Park. You’ll find two coolers (one red Marlboro cooler and one blue cooler) plus an EDS Series battery-powered emergency lighting unit. Handy if you need extra coolers or backup lighting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Assorted kids’ toys and books, including Play-Doh, puzzles, and various toys

Best for: Kids’ activities, playtime, and learning

Location: Bandera Addition, Bedford, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice bundle of children’s toys and books. The lot includes Play-Doh, puzzles, and other mixed toys, great for keeping kids busy without spending extra money. The poster notes no holds and says they’ll remove the listing once everything is gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bedford tend to go fast, especially curbside pickups. If something here catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.