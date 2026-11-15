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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bedford Right Now
Bedford neighbors are putting out some useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick drive.
Blue Reclining Loveseat
Item: Blue reclining loveseat
Condition: Minor wear from cats; everything works
Features: USB ports on the sides
Location: Rustic Hollow, Bedford, TX — on the curb, first come, first served
Source: nextdoor.com
This blue reclining loveseat has working recliners and built-in USB ports on each side. There is some minor cat wear, but it’s still usable and already set out on the curb. The poster says they will not hold, so you’ll need to grab it quickly if you want it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Miscellaneous Free On Curb
Items:
- Red Marlboro cooler
- Blue cooler
- EDS Series battery-powered emergency lighting unit
Location: Kelmont Park, Bedford, TX — on the curb
Source: nextdoor.com
A small mix of free items set out on the curb in Kelmont Park. You’ll find two coolers (one red Marlboro cooler and one blue cooler) plus an EDS Series battery-powered emergency lighting unit. Handy if you need extra coolers or backup lighting.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Kids Toys and Books
Items: Assorted kids’ toys and books, including Play-Doh, puzzles, and various toys
Best for: Kids’ activities, playtime, and learning
Location: Bandera Addition, Bedford, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice bundle of children’s toys and books. The lot includes Play-Doh, puzzles, and other mixed toys, great for keeping kids busy without spending extra money. The poster notes no holds and says they’ll remove the listing once everything is gone.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Bedford tend to go fast, especially curbside pickups. If something here catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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