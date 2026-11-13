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Bedford
Bedford Animal Shelter Pets Available for Adoption
8 days ago
Cats and dogs are available for adoption through the Bedford Animal Shelter, which is operating from a temporary location at 201 W. Euless Blvd. (the former Euless Animal Shelter) while renovations continue at the Bedford facility. Residents can visit this address to meet animals ready for new homes. Learn more at www.bedfordtx.gov/animals.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Bedford, Texas
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