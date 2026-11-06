🏥 Bedford, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Leadership

Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and senior living communities hiring across different skill levels. If you’re looking to work close to home in care-focused roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Health Resources (Texas Health HEB)

Texas Health Resources (Texas Health HEB) Location: Bedford, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a, 3x12s)

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role in a high-volume, Magnet-designated hospital. You’ll work closely with doctors and RNs, use advanced skills (IV meds, defibrillation, ultrasound-guided IVs), and get full benefits including 401k, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and student loan repayment.

Employer: Texas Health Resources (Texas Health HEB)

Texas Health Resources (Texas Health HEB) Location: Bedford, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8a–5p)

Salary: Not listed

Senior nurse leadership role over behavioral health in a 300+ bed hospital. You’ll lead strategy, budgets, staffing, quality, and patient experience, and need a BSN + master’s in a health-related or psych field, RN license, and 5+ years psych/chemical dependency and leadership experience.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Bedford, TX

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (varies by role)

Likely (varies by role) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in a senior living community, helping residents with daily tasks, meals, activities, and light housekeeping. Perks include twice-yearly wage increase potential, 401k with match, PTO, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, and career development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Bedford tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.