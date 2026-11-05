⚠️ Bedford Veterans Day closures, trash still on normal schedule

⚠️ Veterans Day: Bedford city offices closed, trash on normal schedule

All City of Bedford offices — including City Hall, Municipal Court, Library, Senior Activity Center, and Animal Shelter — will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services will still operate as normal.

Trash services are not changing:

No delay for trash, recycling, or bulk materials

for Put items out on your regular collection day

If you need in-person services from any city office, plan to visit before or after November 11.