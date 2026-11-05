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⚠️ Bedford Veterans Day closures, trash still on normal schedule
3 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day: Bedford city offices closed, trash on normal schedule
All City of Bedford offices — including City Hall, Municipal Court, Library, Senior Activity Center, and Animal Shelter — will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services will still operate as normal.
Trash services are not changing:
- No delay for trash, recycling, or bulk materials
- Put items out on your regular collection day
If you need in-person services from any city office, plan to visit before or after November 11.
More Info: Veterans Day City Closures, Trash Reminders • Bedf...
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