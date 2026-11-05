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📢 Bedford Fire frozen turkey drive on November 20
📅 Donate a turkey to help Bedford families this Thanksgiving
The Bedford Fire Department is bringing back its annual Frozen Turkey Drive on Friday, November 20, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drop off donations at Central Fire Station, 1816 Bedford Rd.
They’re collecting frozen turkeys and canned goods from the community. Everything donated will go to the North East Emergency Distribution Center to help feed local families in need over the holidays.
If you’re able, pick up an extra turkey or a few canned items and swing by the station on November 20 to make a difference for a neighbor.
More Info: Bedford Fire Frozen Turkey Drive Returns November ...
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