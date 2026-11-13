Bedford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time, part-time, or skilled trade work. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Location: Bedford, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.00/hour + potential annual bonus and share opportunities

Work in a clean, controlled environment helping make essential medicines. This role is hands-on (equipment set-up, filling, cleaning, quality checks) and comes with strong benefits like 401(k) match, 20+ days PTO, 11 holidays, health/dental/vision, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Precision Machine and Surfacing

Precision Machine and Surfacing Location: Bedford, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$35.00/hour, based on skills and performance

Run CNC lathes or mills, make offsets, change inserts, and measure parts in a shop that pays for proven skill. Overtime can be available, and they’re open to all ages and to people with a criminal record who have solid machining/CNC experience.

Employer: Flash Industrial Technology (FIT Ltd)

Flash Industrial Technology (FIT Ltd) Location: Bedford, OH

Type: Part-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 20–25 hrs/week , flexible schedule)

(Mon–Fri, , flexible schedule) Pay: $16.00/hour

Light factory work helping make high-precision screw products for clients from small shops to Fortune 500 companies. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, a clean shop, and room to learn manufacturing basics; valid driver’s license is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person who shows up and wants to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.