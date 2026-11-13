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Bedford
⚠️ Town of Bedford email disrupted by Outlook outage
9 days ago
⚠️ Town of Bedford email issues – please call for urgent needs
The Town of Bedford is experiencing email problems due to a widespread Microsoft Outlook outage.
If you have any time-sensitive or urgent business with the town, please call the specific town department by phone instead of emailing until this is resolved.
This affects town email communications, so phone is the safest way to reach staff right now.
More Info: Alert Center • Widespread Microsoft Outlook outage...
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